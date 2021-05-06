Balloon terror returns: 6 fires started in south

Firefighters battle blazes caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Gaza terrorist prepares incendiary balloon
Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Six fires were started in southern Israel Thursday by arson balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished all of the blazes, ending any danger to the surrounding communities.



