Six fires were started in southern Israel Thursday by arson balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished all of the blazes, ending any danger to the surrounding communities.
|
MainAll NewsDefense/SecurityBalloon terror returns: 6 fires started in south
Balloon terror returns: 6 fires started in south
Firefighters battle blazes caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.
Gaza terrorist prepares incendiary balloon
Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90
Six fires were started in southern Israel Thursday by arson balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished all of the blazes, ending any danger to the surrounding communities.
top