Live: Celebrating Day of Liberation from Nazi Holocaust
Ceremony at Western Wall marks 76th anniversary of day Holocaust survivors were liberated from their Nazi captors.
Tags: Holocaust
day of salvation and liberation
no credit
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldLive: Celebrating Day of Liberation from Nazi Holocaust
Live: Celebrating Day of Liberation from Nazi Holocaust
Ceremony at Western Wall marks 76th anniversary of day Holocaust survivors were liberated from their Nazi captors.
Tags: Holocaust
day of salvation and liberation
no credit
top