One man was killed and six people were injured in a traffic accident on Route 1 outside Jerusalem Thursday afternoon.

A truck collided with several passenger vehicles just outside the capital.

A 60-year-old man was killed in the crash.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated a 35-year-old man was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in serious condition.

Two people were evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in moderate condition, while two others were taken to the hospital in light condition.