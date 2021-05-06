Shin Bet: EU humanitarian funds diverted to terrorism

The Shin Bet , in cooperation with the Israel Police and IDF, uncovered a mechanism to use humanitarian assistance from the European Union to finance the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP} terrorist organization.

The investigation revealed that the funding was transferred to institutions and organizations in Judea and Samaria, which actually belong to the PFLP, and operate under a 'humanitarian' cover, with an organization called the 'Health Committees' at their center.

These organizations acted deceptively and deceived many countries in Europe in order to receive large amounts of funding amounting to millions of euros.

The PFLP used various methods to deceive the European nations, including reporting fictitious projects, submitting false documents, forging and inflating invoices, bidding tenders, forging documents and bank notes, reporting inflated salaries and more.

The funds were used to pay the families of terrorists, pay the salaries of PFLP members, and finance terrorist activities and incitement.

A number of suspects have been arrested in the terrorist financing scheme and indictments will be filed in the coming days in the military court in Judea and Samaria.

A Shin Bet source stated: "The extensive financial activity promoted by the Popular Front organization joins a long line of terrorist activities, which have been thwarted by the Shin Bet in recent years. The Popular Front organization is a murderous terrorist organization which is responsible for the 2019 bombing in which Rina Shnerb was killed while walking with her family. The Shin Bet will continue to act and thwart the terrorist infrastructure and financial infrastructure of the PLFP organization, an organization that is constantly working to undermine security stability in Judea and Samaria and to promote organizational and military terrorist activity against Israel."