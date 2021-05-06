The Old City was painted blue and white

Ateret Cohanim is hanging new flags, in preparation for the Jerusalem Shabbat the Shabbat before Jerusalem Day – and Yom Yerushalayim, which will take place this week and early next week.

"We are excited, together with all the lovers and new builders of Jerusalem, to hang new Israeli flags in the dozens of settlement complexes that we have had the merit to redeem and renew Jewish life within.

We decorate the settlements with the Star of David and the light blue Tallit stripes, adorning the Israeli flag, as they are symbols of the heritage of the Jewish people and symbols of Jerusalem. Deep in our hearts we pray that we will be able to continue to work side-by-side with all Jerusalem lovers to fulfill the great dream of the People of Israel, to have the merit and privilege of taking part in fulfilling the prayers for the rebuilding of Jerusalem this year as in the past".

בואו להיות שותפים בגאולת ירושלים





Loading....



