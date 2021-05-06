“Your Abba Is Coming”: Police Comfort Crying Children In Meron

The world continues to reel in the aftershock of the tragedy in Meron which claimed the lives of 45 people, including some children. For each story of horror and gore, however, there seems to also be a story of heroism. Unity and generosity took place not only on the night of the tragedy, but in the days that have passed as well.

One clip which shows such heroism is one from YNetNews. The video shows young police officers pulling small children over the side of the fence to their safety. Officers carry the children and speak reassuring words, as just over the side of the wall next to them, people are brutally crushed to death. In one particularly moving moment, a 2-year-old sobs, calling for his Abba, as they bring him to safety. “Abba is coming,” the office says, holding him close. “Abba is coming.”

Unfortunately it was not yet clear whether the boy’s Abba truly was coming, or if he was one of the 45 who lost their lives under the weight of the crowd.

Right now, 42 children are sitting shiva for fathers lost on Thursday night, some of them babies. A fund has been opened to help the families of the victims provide safe futures for these children, as many of them relied on their now deceased parents for support.

