Report: Israel considering giving vaccines to PA

Israel is considering transferring doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority, Kan News reported.

According to the report, National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat will chair a meeting tomorrow to renew the drive to provide vaccines to other nations.

The doses Israel is considering giving are from the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Israeli government purchased ten million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in November 2020. However, the government has since decided to use the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead. As a result, Israel could be left with millions of unused vaccines.

Israel has vaccinated 107,000 PA residents who work inside Israel.