Search for terrorists who carried out Tapuah Junction attack continues

Security forces continue to search for the terrorists suspected of carrying out the shooting attack at Tapuah Junction on Sunday, during which three students from the Itamar Yeshiva were wounded.

Palestinian Arab media reported today, Tuesday, that the perpetrator is Muntasser Shalbi, from the village of Turmus Aya in the Ramallah area, and that in the last two days the Shin Bet and the IDF have called his family and warned them not to help him.

Yehuda Guetta from Jerusalem and Benaya Peretz from Beit She'an were critically and seriously wounded in the shooting attack, while Amichai Hala was lightly injured.