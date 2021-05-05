Lapid: A unity government is what we need

Yesh Atid Chair Yair Lapid on Wednesday responded to news that the president had tasked him with forming a government, calling for a unity government.

"This evening, President Rivlin tasked me with forming an Israeli unity government.



"After two years of political paralysis, Israeli society is hurting.



"A unity government isn’t a compromise or a last resort - it’s a goal, it’s what we need.



"We need a government that will reflect the fact that we don’t hate one another. A government in which left, right and center will work together to tackle the economic and security challenges we face. A government that will show that our differences are a source of strength, not weakness."



"I will do everything to ensure that an Israeli unity government will be formed as soon as possible so we can get to work for the people of Israel,” Lapid said.