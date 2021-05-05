Pfizer to apply for approval to vaccinate children aged 2-11

Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, said his company intends to ask the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to vaccinate children aged two to 11 against COVID-19 as early as September.

Israel Hayom reported that Bourla also said he intends to apply for the right to vaccinate children aged six months to two years during the final quarter of the calendar year.

According to News 12, the company is also working on an updated version of the vaccine, which will last in refrigerators for up to ten weeks.

On Monday, it was reported that the FDA is preparing to authorize use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents 12 to 15 years old by early next week.

In March, Pfizer began testing its vaccine on younger children. The global study of 144 participants will also examine whether the vaccine can generate an immune response in children and determine the proper dosage for each age group in the trial: 6 months to 2 years; 2 years to 5 years; and 5 years to 11 years.