Man who killed people in Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

An anti-Semite who testified that he wanted to kill Jews and was sentenced to death after he shot and killed three people at Jewish sites in suburban Kansas City in 2014 has died in prison, the Kansas Department of Corrections said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., 80, died on Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was serving a sentence for capital murder, attempted murder, assault and firearms convictions.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death, but preliminary indications were that Miller died of natural causes, said Carol Pitts, a spokeswoman for the corrections department.

Miller drove from his home in Aurora, Missouri, determined to kill Jews. On April 13, 2014, he ambushed William Corporon, 69; and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas.

He then drove to the nearby Village Shalom care center and killed Terri LaManno. Two of the victims were Methodist and the other was Catholic.

Although he admitted to killing the three people, Miller pleaded not guilty, saying it was his duty to stop genocide against the white race, particularly Jews who he claimed “have too much power”.

In a subsequent interview, Miller expressed his surprise and regret at not having managed to kill any Jews.

In 2015, a judge followed a jury's recommendation and sentenced Miller to death.

In March, noted AP, Miller's attorneys argued before the Kansas Supreme Court that his death sentence should be overturned, in part because they said he should not have been allowed to represent himself in a complex death penalty case.

Miller’s attorneys argued at the time that he was incapable of understanding the legal intricacies of a complicated death penalty case and should not have been allowed to represent himself, even though he insisted on being his own attorney.