Biden: Hope to fully vaccinate 160 million by July 4

Over 150 million Americans have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to date, US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

The president stated that his current coal was to have 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by July 4 and to have given at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the adult population by that date.

To achieve this, Biden said that the government would "make it easier than ever to get vaccinated, adding that if the vaccination drive succeeds, America will have taken a "serious step towards reopening."

Biden also stated that the vaccination drive would extend to children over the age of twelve after the FDA approves the vaccines for use in children under the age of 16.