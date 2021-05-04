Rock-throwing attack while MK visits Mount of Olives

A group of Arabs threw rocks at Jews on the Mount of Olives while MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) was visiting the ancient Jewish cemetery.

The incident occurred last Thursday, when MK Orbach was touring the cemetery with International Committee for Har Hazeitim (ICHH) International Director Shalom Lerner. They held a meeting with Inspector Fahdi Genam, the new police chief at the Mount of Olives station, who briefed them on the ongoing security situation.

Towards the end of the meeting, the inspector received a call informing him of rock throwing by Arabs in Abu Tor and quickly went to deal with the situation.

Following the incident, MK Orbach said: "I and the whole Yamina faction are committed that all Jews coming to the Mount of Olives are fully protected before, during and after their visit. We will work closely with the ICHH to ensure that all necessary steps are taken by the appropriate authorities."