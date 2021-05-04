Number of COVID hospitalizations continues to fall

A total of 61 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning. That’s up from 52 new cases diagnosed Sunday.

Just 0.2% of tests conducted Saturday came back positive, the same as the day before.

There are now just 1,259 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 1,288 on Monday, of which 161 are being treated in hospitals – down from 173 on Monday.

Of those 161 hospitalizations, 93 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 96 seriously ill patients on Monday, which had marked the lowest number since July 6th of last year, when there were 90 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient fell to 0.77 as of April 23rd, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is down from 0.78 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,369, including one death recorded on Tuesday and two deaths on Monday.

Thus far, 5,407,202 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 58.15% of the population, with 54.79% of, or 5,060,309 people having received two doses.