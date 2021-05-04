Man attacked and brutally beaten in Brooklyn

A suspect seriously injured man in a beatdown in Brooklyn which was caught on camera last Wednesday, police said, according to The New York Post.

The 49-year-old victim was repeatedly punched and stomped on by another man outside a building on Tapscott Street near Blake Avenue in Brownsville just before 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, police say.

The suspect hen ran away from the scene down Blake Avenue, according to WABC TV.

NYPD on Sunday released a video of the attack which shows the attacker stomping on the victim’s head and body more than a dozen times after he had knocked him to the ground.

EMS rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition, authorities said.

As of Monday, the suspect was still at large.