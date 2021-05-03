Intruder stopped by guards at entrance to CIA facility

An intruder tried to drive into the CIA facility in Langley, Virginia, without access on Monday and was stopped by armed guards, NBC News reports.

One official familiar with the matter said no shots had been fired, and another law enforcement source said CIA security officers were negotiating with the person, who remained in his or her vehicle.

It is not known whether any CIA security personnel have been injured in Monday's incident

A police spokesman told NBC News there is an “ongoing security incident” outside the CIA headquarters that is being handled by the spy agency's guard force.

The Fairfax County Police spokesman said his police department was helping manage traffic outside the heavily guarded main CIA entrance, off a busy thoroughfare in a Virginia suburb near Washington, D.C.

In a statement, an agency spokeswoman said, “In coordination with our local law enforcement partners, we are addressing a security situation just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate. Our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.”

In 1993, a Pakistani national killed two CIA employees in their cars and wounded three others as they were waiting at a stoplight near the main entrance to the building. The man, Mir Aimal Kasi, also known as Mir Aimal Kansi, fled and was at large for four years before being arrested, returned to the US, tried and convicted. He was executed in 2002.