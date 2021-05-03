Arab rioters try to set Oz V'tzion community on fire - again

Days after tragedy was miraculously averted when terrorists attempted to burn down a house in the Givat Oz Ve'Tzion community of Binyamin near Kochav Hashahar, with children at home at the time of the attack, Arabs from the nearby PA-controlled village of Burka, known for its hostile history of terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians, returned to the scene, trying to set more homes on fire.

In the incident last week, four boys realized they were being attacked with Molotov cocktails thrown at their house. While they managed to escape through the windows, two received smoke injuries from the flames, and another young man received light injuries to his legs. After responding to calls for help, the IDF began searches for the terrorists.

Following last week's events, MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Religious Zionist party and head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, arrived to provide support for local residents, who have opened a fundraising campaign to repair damage from the attack.

Yehuda Lieber, a resident of the community said, "At 2:15 a.m., terrorists from the village of Burka entered Givat Oz V'Tzion and threw five Molotov cocktails into a home where four boys were fast asleep." According to Lieber "Only a miracle prevented them from suffering serious damage as the house went up in smoke..."