Large swastika painted on shed at Tufts University in Massachusetts

Last week a swastika was found painted on an athletic field shed at Tufts University, said the Massachusetts university's president Anthony Monaco.

Members of a sports team found the swastika, which was described as large, on a shed at Bello Field.

“The school has an unfortunate history of hate incidents, including the passage last year of a BDS referendum by the student body,” tweeted the Combat Antisemitism organization in response to the incident.

During the same time period, several Asian students were harassed by a passing vehicle shouting “anti-Asian rhetoric in a hateful manner,” according to The Tufts Daily student newspaper.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: Acts of anti-Asian hate and anti-Semitism such as these are unacceptable and violate what we stand for as a community,” Monaco wrote in an email. “I acknowledge the significant harm that these incidents can have on the Asian and Jewish communities, respectively. All of us have a responsibility to speak out against such bigotry.”

Tufts University Police are investigating both incidents, Monaco stated. He encouraged students to come forward with any information.

“I hope you will join me in redoubling our efforts and recommitting ourselves to eliminating racist and anti-Semitic acts in our community,” Monaco said.