Knesset speaker, Yariv Levin: We need to ensure tragedy doesn't repeat itself

Knesset speaker, MK Yariv Levin, opened a special Knesset session in memory of the victims of the Meron disaster, held Monday afternoon with the participation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by calling on proper measures to be taken ensuring lessons are learned from the tragedy, "ensuring it doesn't repeat itself."

"The terrible catastrophe requires us to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made preventing a similar catastrophe in years to come," he said. "Crowds of people will continue flocking to Meron in years to come," he said. "We must do everything in our power to continue this special tradition [but] we must [also] ensure the safety of its participants."

"The issue must be addressed first and foremost while upholding the dignity of the victims of the disaster. But there will still be time for that. Until then, we must exercise restraint, despite the great difficulty this entails. Pray for the recovery of the wounded. I pray such tragedies never happen again," he added.

Addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Netanyahu said that, "Once the period of mourning has ended, we will look at all aspects of the gathering, past and present, and reach decisions regarding crowding, management, and responsibility [for the tragedy]."