Arabs set fire near Jewish neighborhood in Yitzhar

Arabs from the Arab village of Urif on Monday morning lit a fire near the Kumi Ori neighborhood of Yitzhar in Samaria.

Residents and volunteer firefighters, as well as Yitzhar's security chief and IDF soldiers, worked to put out the fire.

As the Jews worked to extinguish the fire, Arab youths began to gather at the edges of the village and shout at the IDF soldiers who were securing the firefighting forces.

Residents reported that Border Police forces at the entry to Kumi Ori for several minutes prevented the entry of residents who had arrived to extinguish the flames.

Kumi Ori is currently a closed military zone, and only residents are allowed to enter.