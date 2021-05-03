Avigdor took son & friend to Meron, both were killed

As the heartbreaking photos of the 45 men & boys lost in Meron continue to circulate, one face stands out in the particular - that of one of the smallest boys lost in the tragedy, 14-year-old Moshe Levy. Moshe, whose parents describe him as an “angel,” had begged his parents for years to attend the Meron festivities. As a reward for his Torah learning, his dream came true: he would go to Meron with his teacher and the teacher’s son.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FAMILIES OF THOSE LOST IN MERON

The teacher, Rabbi Avigdor Hayut, enjoyed the evening of singing and dancing with his 13-year-old son Yedidya, and his beloved student Moshe. As it became clear that the crowd was getting out of control, Hayut made the decision to head out, to keep the boys safe. He had no idea that the exit from the main concert area would collapse.

As they descended the metal ramp, Hayut and the boys were thrown to the floor despite holding hands. As the crowd overtook them, Hayut began to lose feeling in his body. It was only on Friday morning, as he regained his strength in the hospital, that he was able to attain the news he feared most - the two young boys were killed.

Reporters recorded heartbreaking footage as Hayut arrived in a wheelchair to pay a shiva call to Moshe Levy’s father. Both men are carrying the unbearable burden of losing a young son. Hayut, however, seems crushed by the responsibility of having been their caretaker at the time of tragedy.

“I did everything I could,” said the teacher, breaking down into sobs. In a moment of inspiring warmth and strength, father David Levy places his hand on Hayut’s lap to comfort him and nods knowingly. Despite his overwhelming grief, he understands that no one person is at fault for the unthinkable tragedy.

Their interaction encapsulates a greater theme that has arisen since the disaster took place. Where resentment, anger, and blame threatened, Jews around the world have risen up to unite and support each other. Crowds of Israelis of all stripes lined up to donate blood to the wounded, secular TV anchors wept on live television, and hundreds have united to donate money to the victims’ families as well.

Funds are being urgently raised by charity organization Vaad HaRabbanim to help the mothers, wives, and children of those lost in Meron on Thursday. The fund says that 42 young children lost their fathers.

CLICK HERE TO HELP THE FAMILIES OF THOSE LOST IN MERON