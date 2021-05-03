Sefer Torah in memory of the victims of a tragedy in Meron

Take part in this huge mitzvah>>

A tragedy in Meron on the night of Lag B'Omer, the likes of which has never been heard before.

An unstoppable stampede of people began on Mount Meron, trampling men and children, to death. 45 people died, and 150 were injured.

Dozens of people lost their lives in the midst of celebrations of joy at the gravesite of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron. Their pure souls must have ascended straight to heaven.

And their families? How many families suddenly find their lives upside down following the tragedy?

What is Hashem trying to tell us?

Perhaps we need unity precisely in these moments to become stronger in "Ahavas Hinam" between a person and his friend.

What can we do?

We will mobilize together in writing a "Sefer Torah" in memory of those who perished that will enter the holy Tsiyun HaRashbi where the last stop of their lives was.

Any amount collected beyond that will be directed to the care and rehabilitation of the many wounded from this terrible tragedy.

Take part in this huge mitzvah>>

All donations are tax-deductible