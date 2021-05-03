'New elections better than gov't relying on terror supporters'

Activists backing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria have condemned calls to form a minority rightist government with the support of the United Arab List.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Sovereignty Movement responded Monday morning to the pressure that is being exerted to gain the agreement of the Right to establish a minority government with the support of the United Arab List (Ra’am).

“This pressure was expected with the approach of the expiration date of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s mandate to establish a government; however, the stressful timetable is not sufficient to transform darkness to light and impurity to purity," the movement's statement read.

"Establishment of a government dependent on supporters of terrorism constitutes a mortal blow to the ability of the government to promote the Zionist vision and dream."

"A government of that sort will not promote settlement, construction, and sovereignty, will not battle terrorism, domestic marauders, and external enemies. Beyond all that, a government of that sort will constitute, God forbid, a manifestation of the moral bankruptcy of the leadership in understanding the meaning of Zionism: To be a free people in our Land."

"The leaders and members of the United Arab List movement are concealing their support of terrorism and their opposition to Israel as a Jewish State behind a civilian political platform.

"Joining them will frustrate any possibility of promoting a substantial Jewish ideology in the State of Israel. Not only will a partnership of this sort prevent the right-wing government from promoting its national positions, but it will also grant legitimacy to the future establishment of a left-wing government dependent on the Arab parties."

"Our movement supports those who oppose this step, and again call upon Gideon Sa’ar, Naftali Bennett, and the members of their parties to adhere to the unity of the camp, which has the ability to establish a broad, stable, and solid right-wing government.”