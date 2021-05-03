Action and reaction: The Israel Dog Unit's response to terror

Deep in a day of national mourning for those who died in the Meron disaster, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) was called out to respond to another tragic incident, a shooting at the Tapuach Junction.

Three yeshiva students from Itamar were wounded as a gunman opened fire from a car passing by the bus stop at Tapuach junction’s northbound side. The victims were evacuated to Belinson hospital; one is in critical condition, with medical staff fighting for his life second by second.

Moments after the attack, IDU volunteers mobilized to join IDF soldiers, INP officers, and the Tapuach emergency response team in rushing to the scene, bringing their highly trained working dogs and advanced thermal imaging drones to secure the town of Kfar Tapuach and lead the hunt for the perpetrators.

IDU attack dog arriving at the scene of the shooting.

With the town secure and the IDF moving pursuit operations northward towards Shechem (Nablus), the IDU turned its attention to a series of incidents being reported across the country in quick succession, including an IED detonated near Malachei Hashalom, several kilometers southeast of Tapuach. Determined to proactively prevent further violence in the region, the IDU began to activate its network of volunteers with combat experience, rushing dogs and volunteers to reinforce vulnerable points both in Tapuach and nearby towns and farms.

This is far from Israel’s first tragedy in the last seven days; the collapse of a building during Lag Ba’Omer celebrations in Meron, killing or injuring more than a hundred victims, left the nation stunned and brought a tidal wave of sympathy from world leaders. The IDU is thankful that none of its volunteers who were deployed in Meron were harmed and joined the nation in lowering its flag to half-mast to observe a day of mourning for Meron’s 45 fatalities casualties and prayers for the swift recovery of more than a hundred reported injured.