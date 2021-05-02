Orwell's 1984 has come to life in 2021

This is the slogan that stands out on the Canceled People website, a new database that collects the victims of the “cancel culture” that has flared up in Western societies. 186 entries already and it's updated every day. The database explains that it does not include those who use racist expressions against specific people or deny the Holocaust, for example. An item is eligible to be considered "canceled" for having expressed a reasonable opinion now considered "blasphemous" by the mainstream.

There are prominent journalists and others such as

-Andrew Sullivan, who had to resign from New York Magazine for his criticism of Black Lives Matter,

-Adam Rapoport editor of Bon Appétit just for wearing a Puerto Rican hat on Halloween,

-the writer Gillian Phillip for expressing solidarity for JK Rowling,

-Google engineer James Damore for criticizing his company's ideological “eco-chamber” on gender,

-researcher Noah Carl for criticizing immigration policies,

-Somali-born essayist Ayaan Hirsi Ali who was prevented from speaking at a university,

-economist Herald Uhlig for criticizing Black Lives Matter,

-British Nobel laureate Tim Hunt whose career was shattered for making a sexist joke,

-British philosopher Roger Scruton for criticizing China and George Soros,

-Oxford historian Selina Todd for defending the reality of biological sex,

-New York University professor Michael Rechtenwald for criticizing the "safe spaces" that proliferate in universities,

-African-American Marxist intellectual Adolph Reed for criticizing leftist obsessions on anti-racism,

-Ryan Anderson censored by Amazon for a book critical of gender ideology and many others.

As celebrated liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz explained in his new book, it is a new McCarthyism: “Any association with the word communist was enough to erase, destroy, defame and marginalize the person associated with that term. The same is true today for cancel culture. A simple accusation of racism, sexism, homophobia, anti-Muslim prejudice or an inability to support Black Lives Matter or the #MeToo movement is enough to wipe out an innocent person”.

These are the new crimes of opinion for which today people are fired, exposed to public mockery and burned in effigy. Always in the name of "tolerance" and "inclusion". As in George Orwell’s 1984. Does 2+2=5?