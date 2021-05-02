Former police leaders: Establish Meron commission of inquiry

The Forum of Retired Superintendents turned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Sunday) and called on him to set up a state commission of inquiry into the disaster in Meron in which 45 people were killed.

In a letter addressed to Minister Benny Gantz, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut and Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, the former senior officials called for "the establishment of a state commission of inquiry to clarify the facts, draw conclusions and make recommendations for evaluations for the next event."

According to them, "The Mount Meron incident is not the domain of the Israel Police alone. It involves other security officials, government ministries and other authorities, both in staff work processes and in the decision-making process, with the division of responsibilities between bodies for planning, management and execution in complete blindness."

"There must be an in-depth and secret investigation of all the bodies involved in this incident and the like and especially to prevent a similar disaster in the future. There is no option but to establish a state commission of inquiry as soon as possible," they added.

The former senior officials stressed, "The Israel Police and its people have in the past dealt with commissions of inquiry that have been appointed to investigate alleged failures, and despite the difficulties, the Israel Police has always come out strengthened."