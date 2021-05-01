Mossad chief meets Biden for talks on Iran

US President Joe Biden and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen met in the White House to discuss the Iranian threat and other issues, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, Biden met Cohen on Friday, after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with Cohen regarding the central issues.

Attending the meeting were senior officials from the US National Security Council.

The meeting was not scheduled ahead of time, and was decided on during the Israeli delegation's visit to Washington this week, Channel 12 News noted.

On Saturday, high-ranking diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia resumed talks in Vienna on Saturday with the aim of bringing the US back into the Iran deal. The US did not have a representative at the talks.