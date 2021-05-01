US National Security Adviser: Talks with Iran are in 'an unclear place'

Indirect negotiations in Vienna on a return to compliance by the United States and Iran to the 2015 nuclear deal are in "an unclear place," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, according to Reuters.

"I'm not going to characterize the substance of the negotiations at this point because they are in . . . an unclear place," Sullivan told an Aspen Security Forum webinar. "We've seen willingness of all sides, including the Iranians, to talk seriously about sanctions relief . . . and a pathway back into the JCPOA."

At the same time, he clarified that "it is still uncertain if this will culminate in a deal in Vienna."

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has continued to do so even as current US President Joe Biden has indicated a desire to return to the deal.

The talks in Vienna involved diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia who met the Iranian representatives, while US diplomats participated indirectly in the talks from a nearby hotel.

The US and European Union both said last week that more work was needed to revive the 2015 deal, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the "negotiations have achieved 60-70 percent progress."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that there is no agreement yet regarding a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Price stressed that "big challenges remain," and that the talks "are not on a cusp of a breakthrough."

