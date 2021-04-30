UConn student arrested for swastika graffiti

University of Connecticut (UConn) police have arrested a student for allegedly spray painting anti-Semitic graffiti onto the side of a building, reported WFSB Eyewitness News 3.

Campus police were called in on March 27 to investigate a swastika spray painted on the UConn Chemistry Building across the street from UConn Hillel.

Police investigated using area security footage.

UConn student Kristopher Pieper has been named as a person of interest.

After police interviewed him about the anti-Semitic defacement of the Chemistry building, he was arrested on Thursday and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief.

There is an ongoing investigation by campus police into previous anti-Semitic incidents which have occurred this year at the university.