Dr. Shmuel Katz of Bal Harbour, Florida, one of the most prominent lay leaders of US Jewry today and a member of the Israeli American Council (IAC) spoke to Arutz Sheva on behalf of the organization in wake of the Meron tragedy.

"The IAC family is deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron", Katz said.

"Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones, and we send prayers for a full recovery to all those who are injured".