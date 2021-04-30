'One of Israel's worst disasters. People were crushed to death'

Dov Maisel, Director of Operations at United Hatzalah, described the stampede in Meron, in which dozens of people were killed and injured.

“We just finished treating one of Israel’s worst disasters. A terrible disaster of people who came to celebrate Lag Ba’Omer and unfortunately were literally crushed to death,” said Maisel.

“Many people were hurt, injured and killed here and the volunteers behind us are being gathered together for an immediate debriefing of the psychotrauma unit due to the fact that they were exposed to very difficult sights that we haven’t seen here since the worst days of terrorist waves back in the beginning of the 2000s. I have no words, I honestly have no words,” he added.