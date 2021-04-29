Help Sima, an orphan bride, get married

Dear fellow Jew

I am writing you this letter with tears in my eyes and a broken heart.

I do it just because I have no choice and in my darkest dreams, I never imagined I would have to endure this disgrace.

I'm the 12th girl in my family My dad passed away 6 months ago.

He was for us the whole world for me and for my whole family.

Since he died suddenly the world has been destroyed us and the situation at home is terrible.

I had known my Chosson before but because the late Dad passed away we postponed the wedding.

Meanwhile, Mother stopped functioning due to severe depression that struck her after Dad's death and we became destitute.

I’m getting married in a week and I have absolutely nothing for the wedding and my miserable mother can not talk to her at all, she is not functioning.

I have tried to survive until now but it is no longer possible!

Please help me and my Chosson to start our family and start a new life.

I will pray for you on my wedding day under the Chupah that all your wishes will come true for the blessing.

Thank you for taking the time to read my message and for your kind help

Sima

All contributions are Tax-deductible

מכתב הרב עמאר ללא

Translation of Rabbi Amar's letter

A Plea to Take Part in a Mitzvah

Hachnassat Kallah is one of our most important mitzvahs. In addition to involving tzeddakah and chessed, this mitzvah carries with it the merit of helping to build a new Jewish home. When the Chatan and Kallah are G-d fearing people who keep all of the mitzvahs, this is especially true, for then building the home is akin to building a holy mikdash. I turn to you on behalf of the orphan bride, Sima Hazan, תחי', whose father, Rabbi Shimon Hazan, z"l, passed away, leaving behind a widow and thirteen children, may HaShem bring them reasons to rejoice. Their situation is extremely difficult and vulnerable. With gratitude to HaShem, Sima became engaged and will soon be standing under the chuppah, however the family is suffering such financial distress that they are unable to assume the burden of wedding expenses and even the most basic necessities are beyond their reach. It is a huge mitzvah to support and encourage them. The Father of all orphans will show compassion and kindness to all those who help his orphans, "that you and your children may endure in the land that HaShem swore to your fathers," etc. May He bless us with the light of his countenance for Torah, long life, health and redemption, as "Zion shall be saved in the judgement, her repentant ones in charity". With blessings that He Who performed miracles for our fathers in those days in this time, will redeem us and save us with the building of the Beit HaMikdash in all its splendor, speedily in our time, Amen. In expectation of HaShem's merciful redemption,

Shlomo Moshe Amar The Rishon L'Zion Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem

