

Mossad director and Israeli Ambassador meet Blinken, express concern Meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, Erdan and Cohen expressed deep concern about the Iranian nuclear issue Arutz Sheva ,

Reuters Yossi Cohen Mossad director Yossi Cohen and Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan met US Secretary of State Blinken today (Thursday). According to Walla News reporter Barak Ravid, Erdan and Cohen expressed deep concern about the Iranian nuclear issue and the negotiations with Iran in Vienna,



According to the report, the meeting was attended by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State Sherman, White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk and Counselor of U.S. Dept of State Derek Chollet.



