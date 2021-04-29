Berlin Al-Quds Day rally cancelled for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the anti-Semitic Berlin Al-Quds Day rally has been cancelled.

This year's march was to take place on May 8.

The march, held on the last last Friday of Ramadan and organized by the Iranian government, is an event calling for the conquest of Jerusalem that features anti-Israel and anti-Semitic groups and speakers. At a 2019 Toronto march a sign was seen alluding to the 7th Century Khaybar massacre of Jews in the Arabian Peninsula, according to B’nai Brith who described the march as a “hatefest.”

Berlin police confirmed to German newspaper Der Taggespiegel that this year’s even had been cancelled. Last year’s march was cancelled at short notice.

Michael Fishcer, in charge of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the State of Berlin, said that the even may take place online this year.

Holger Krestel, FDP Party spokesperson for law and protection of the constitution in the House of Representatives, welcomed the move.

“This time Berlin escaped political damage. It would of course be even more welcome if the organizers were to cease their activities in Berlin all year round,” he said.

In 2020, the Al-Quds Day rally cancellation was proceeded by a national ban on terror group Hezbollah.