

Ukraine: Parade celebrates founding of SS 'Galicia' Division Israel demands Ukrainian government condemn parade celebrating establishment of division of Nazi collaborators. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Memorial in Babi Yar, Kiev, Ukraine Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the holding of a parade in Ukraine celebrating the establishment of a Nazi SS division. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned at last night’s parade, held in the heart of the city of Kiev, to mark the establishment of the SS “Galicia” Division. The SS Waffen units were involved in some of the worst crimes that took place during the Holocaust," the ministry stated.



"Preserving the memory of the Holocaust and fighting against anti-Semitism are not only internal matters for each country, but are part of the collective responsibility of human societies wherever they may be."



"We condemn the continued glorification of Nazi collaborators and expect the Ukrainian government to unequivocally condemn all such phenomena and prevent them from being repeated," the ministry statement concluded.



