Travelers from 7 countries to face quarantine requirement

Today (Thursday), and after a delay of several days, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, signed an amendment to the order according to which anyone returning from Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey will be required to enter isolation.

Under the order, citizens returning from these seven countries must enter isolation for 14 days, or ten days if they have had two negative coronavirus tests.

However, citizens who spent less than 12 hours at an airport in these countries will be exempt from the obligation to quarantine.

The new requirements were announced as dozens of cases of the new Indian variant of the coronavirus have been discovered in Israel.

The Health Ministry's national system for sequencing the genomes of coronavirus samples identified 41 instances of the Indian variant, 24 of them among recent arrivals from abroad, including 21 foreigners. Another 17 cases were identified in the community, and some had no connection to travel abroad. Four of those confirmed to have contracted the Indian variant are vaccinated, and the other 37 are unvaccinated.