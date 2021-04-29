“Dear Vaad HaRabbanim,

I want to tell you my story and in doing so thank G-d for the miracle that we merited in the merit of R' Shimon Bar Yochai and our charity to the Vaad. For many years, we waited to be blessed with children. On Lag Baomer last year I prayed and made a promise that if we will be blessed with chilren, I will donate 393 shekel to the Vaad Harabanim's Lag Baomer program. Thank G-d, exactly a year later we merited to celebrate the birth of our dear daughter. Attached, please find a donation of 393 shekel to fulfill my promise.

All the best and G-d should bless you,

A. H. P."

Every year after Lag Baomer, hundreds of mind-blowing letters come pouring into the Vaad HaRabbanim’s office. People who waited many painful years to have children. People who spent so many lonely years alone, searching for their soulmate. People who were in desperate need of health, money, or marital harmony. And after having prayers on their behalf by the grave of R’ Shimon Bar Yochai on Lag Baomer, they witnessed miracles.

The legendary power of prayer at Meron on Lag Baomer has been proven time and time again. But this year, thousands of people will not be let into Israel. Therefore, this year, the great Rachmastrivka Rebbe will arrive in Meron with a group of massive Torah scholars. With heartfelt concentration that will last through the night, they will pray intently for every single name that is sent in to the Vaad HaRabbanim. With G-d's help, again this year the prayers and merit of charity will bring long-awaited miracles. Only a few hours remain until the event. Those who wish to send in a name can do so here.