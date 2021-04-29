'Apartheid report is questioning Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state'

Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the declaration of Israel as an apartheid state.

In a report earlier this week, the Human Rights Watch claimed Israel was guilty of "crimes against humanity," including "apartheid."

In the interview, Deutsch said that "the report got incredible media coverage, in New York Times and other prime time media outlets. But second of all, this time around it's a lengthy report that comes with a series of specific recommendations."

Detailing those recommendations, she said the report "advises to continue boycotting Israel, within its entire borders - not just Judea and Samaria. The report calls for sanctions and embargo against Israel and against its officials and citizens. It calls to boycott companies that are engaging in business and commerce with Israel. And obviously the coronation of it is a clear recommendation to pursue a criminal case against Israel at the International Criminal Court in the Hague."

However, she said that although she "wouldn't want to make an assessment, but I would find it difficult to believe that many countries in Europe definitely would actually implement such measures."

"Nevertheless," she emphasized, "the damage of having such a court and a case against Israel would be huge. So it's not to be joked about."

Asked for her opinion on the State of Israel's silence on the report, Deutsch said, "Yes, the State of Israel should also definitely condemn reports like that, because what are we actually talking about? We're talking about a report by an allegedly leading global human rights voice that says Israel has no right to exist as a Jewish democracy."

"This is what it is about. The report actually attacks the Law of Return, and says that that's one of the reasons why it calls Israel an apartheid. Because the Law of Return by them is seen as an incremental part of the demographic policy of the State of Israel since its inception to change and Judaize the land. This is what we are talking about."

This policy, she said, "is to provide a safe haven for all the Jews, right? The Law of Return was adopted in the aftermath of the Second World War, in the ashes of the Holocaust."

"You cannot take that out of context," she emphasized, adding that there are "many other countries" which have similarly relaxed immigration policies for their "diaspora."

Noting that the United Arab List (Ra'am) may be the determining factor in Israel's new government, she said, "To come and question the right of the State of Israel to exist as a Jewish democracy is nothing short of propaganda," she said.

Deutsch also noted that the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism includes anti-Zionism and that BDS has not succeeded in affecting Israel's economy. With the Abraham Accords, she said, "we are living, we have a privilege to live in a reality where we are redefining the paradigm of the Middle East and the geopolitical reality."

"There's still much work to be done, but we are on the winning end," she concluded.