Child rescued from fourth-floor apartment fire in Rishon Letzion

A fire broke out this afternoon, Wednesday, in an apartment on the fourth floor of a building in Rishon Lezion.

Rescuers saw a boy standing in the window and calling for help, rescued the trapped child with the help of police and acted to put out the fire and release the smoke.

After the rescue, the 12-year-old was taken to the emergency department of the hospital and taken to the trauma unit. "The police instructed the child to keep his head in the fresh air and at the same time, climbed on the roof of the building and pulled the child with a rope," the police statement said.

Medics provided medical care and evacuated five other injured, including a 27-year-old man and three men in their 30s, to the hospital with smoke inhalation symptoms.

A senior MDA paramedic, Elhanan Roth, said: "We arrived at the residential building and saw very thick smoke coming out of the apartment on the fifth floor. A 12-year-old boy was trapped inside the apartment and people who were there came up to rescue him. After everyone left the building, we provided them with advanced medical care in the field and evacuated them to the hospital while they were in moderate condition and with signs of smoke inhalation."