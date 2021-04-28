Fewest COVID patients in serious condition since July 2020

A total of 86 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning. That’s down from 95 new cases diagnosed Monday.

Approximately 0.3% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, up from 0.2% the day before.

There are now just 1,651 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 1,653 on Tuesday, of which 200 are being treated in hospitals – down from 206 on Tuesday.

Of those 200 hospitalizations, 132 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 135 seriously ill patients on Tuesday, and marks the lowest number since July 10th of last year, when there were 131 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient held steady at 0.76 as of April 17th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.79 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,361, including four deaths recorded Tuesday.

Thus far, 5,393,470 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 58.00% of the population, with 54.58% of, or 5,074,730 people having received two doses.