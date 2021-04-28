HBO teases new film on Oslo Accords between Israel and PLO

HBO is set to debut 'Oslo' next month, releasing a teaser trailer of the film this week.

Based on the Tony-winning play of the same name, 'Oslo' is an HBO original film dramatizing the events which led up to the 1993 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, establishing the Palestinian Authority.

The film focuses on the efforts of Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul and her husband, social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen, to steer representatives from Israel and the PLO towards an agreement they hoped would resolve the Israeli-Arab conflict.

'Oslo' is set to debut on streaming via HBO and HBO Max starting on May 29th.