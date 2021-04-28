Report: Biden to name Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

US President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, former deputy secretary of state for management and resources and the current vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, to be the US Ambassador to Israel, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Jewish Insider, which first reported in December that Nides was being considered for the position, noted that he is close with Biden as well as key members of his Cabinet and national security team.

In the Obama White House, the report said, Nides was viewed as a pro-Israel voice and someone the Israelis often went to when challenges arose.

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a friend of Nides, praised the selection.

“He went with a very smart, politically well-connected individual with plenty of government experience. A guy who has a real pro-Israeli sensibility but also I think is capable of the kind of detachment that is critically important to finding the balance in the U.-Israel relationship between protecting Israel’s interests and protecting ours,” Miller told Jewish Insider.

“Nides, to me, represents the perfect choice. He is smart, he’s savvy and I think he’ll make a great ambassador,” added Miller.