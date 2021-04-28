Report: Internal disagreement in Yamina

Senior members of the so-called "bloc of change" say that the chairman of the Yamina Party, MK Naftali Bennett, feared that two members of his party would not support such a government since it would not be a right-wing government, Kan News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, there is progress in the talks between Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to form a “government of change”.

Yamina denied the report and made clear that all Knesset members of the party are united behind the moves of its chairman Bennett.

"In response to reporters' inquiries, Kan’s report is absolute Fake News. These things were never said, and it is no coincidence that the spin is attributed to 'senior officials'. Asking for a response would have prevented the embarrassment," Yamina said.

Earlier this week, Bennett convened a faction meeting to update on the coalition negotiations, at the end of which an unusual announcement was made, according to which "the Yamina faction stands united and firmly behind Bennett's policy of forming a government and preventing fifth elections and deteriorating into chaos."

The faction also said, "The priority is to form a right-wing government first, and at the same time act to form a national unity government. Only if the two options are not possible, and after Yamina has made every effort to form a good government in Israel, will we have no choice but to go to a fifth election."