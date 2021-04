IDF forces identified and shot down a drone used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization which crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

The drone entered the area of the "Hiram" (Territorial) Infantry Brigade and was tracked for the entire period from when it entered Israeli airspace until it was shot down, the IDF said.

Earlier Tuesday, IDF forces located the remains of another Hezbollah drone which was shot down after entering Israeli airspace several weeks ago.