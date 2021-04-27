Foreign Ministry: Israel will not interfere in PA elections

The Foreign Ministry’s Political Director, Alon Bar, met this morning (27/04/21) with European ambassadors to discuss the elections planned in the Palestinian Authority.



During the meeting, Alon Bar emphasized to the ambassadors that the elections in the Palestinian Authority are an internal PA issue, and that Israel has no intention of intervening in them nor preventing them.

The head of the Political-Strategic Directorate reminded those present of the EU mission’s remarks to the Security Council last Thursday (22/04/2021), particularly the importance of meeting the Quartet Principles, and the problematic nature of the terrorist organization Hamas’ participation in the Palestinian Authority elections.



During the course of the meeting, Alon Bar reminded those present of Hamas’ role in encouraging increased violence in Jerusalem, as well as the firing rockets from Gaza at Israeli civilians. He warned of the possibility of Hamas’ strengthening in Judea and Samaria and the implications this could have on the ground for security stability in the region, the promotion of civilian projects in Palestinian Authority areas, as well as attempts to advance contact between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.



At the end of the meeting, the Political Director emphasized that Israel is acting cautiously and responsibly to prevent the situation on the ground from deteriorating, and expects that the European countries will act in the same manner.