Updated version of AJC guidebook of anti-Semitic terms released

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has released an updated, expanded edition of its Translate Hate guidebook, a glossary of common anti-Semitic terms and tropes.

The book, available for free at AJC.org/TranslateHateGlossary, was released to coincide with the second anniversary of the fatal shooting at the Chabad of Poway, California.

“Given the proliferation of antisemitism online and offline, including the introduction of new terms and tropes during the pandemic, Translate Hate is increasingly recognized as an essential tool,” said Holly Huffnagle, AJC US Director for Combating Antisemitism.

The guidebook is described as an “innovative digital resource aimed at enabling Americans of all backgrounds to recognize and expose antisemitic language and images.”

Translate Hate has its own hashtag on Twitter, #TranslateHate, which users of the book are encourage to use when speaking out against incidences of online anti-Semitism.

The book also lists actions that can be taken against hate speech, whether online or in the real world.

Since it’s first publication in November 2019, Translate Hate has been downloaded tens of thousands of times and shared with politicians, law enforcement and civic leaders, according to the AJC.

The 2021 edition is an illustrated glossary that defines over 40 anti-Semitic terms and expressions and explains the way words and phrases can be used in specific contexts that are anti-Semitic. It also provides brief summaries of the historical nature of the usage of anti-Semitic terms.

The guidebook has been especially helpful for law enforcement. The AJC stated that during a January meeting with the FBI, officials requested copies of Translate Hate for distribution to their agents for educational purposes.

In February, the AJC and the National Association of Attorneys General began a partnership to fight anti-Semitism in the US and the ACJ conducted a Translate Hate virtual training session for members.