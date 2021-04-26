Security Cabinet meets: 'Not interested in escalation with Gaza'

The Political-Security Cabinet convened today (Monday) for a two-and-a-half-hour discussion on tensions on the southern border. The meeting was convened at the demand of Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Senior officials said after the meeting that Israel is currently waiting to see how Hamas will conduct itself after dozens of rockets were fired at Israel over the weekend. "We are not interested in escalation, but we will continue to prepare for any scenario."

According to them, efforts are being made to restore complete calm through Egyptian involvement, including great pressure on Hamas to stop the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory last night. An IDF spokesman said the Iron Dome system intercepted two rockets and a third landed in Gaza.

Four Sderot residents were lightly injured while running for shelter during the attack. They were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

The head of the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghasan Alyan, announced that the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip will be reduced from 15 to nine nautical miles as of 6:00 a.m. Monday morning and until further notice in response to the rocket fire.

"Hamas bears responsibility for everything that is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence used against the citizens of Israel," said a statement from COGAT.