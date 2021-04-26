The captains of the Titanic can’t see the icebergs

In Israel's recent elections, those who voted for the right-wing camp, for all its 65 Knesset seats, are astounded to discover that its leadership is unable to come together to form a right-wing government notwithstanding the immensity of the dangers facing Israel.



Perhaps it is because the coalition negotiations are being held behind closed doors, perhaps because since the elections, so few of the politicians have come out into the streets to hear what the people have to say. There may be for some other reason, but the result is the same: At this time of emergency, the leaders of the right-wing camp and of the rightist parties seem to be completely out of touch with reality.



So many events appear to have converged into a single, short interval right now only to give you – the leaders of the right-wing camp – a wakeup call.



But you continue to slumber on as a disconcerted nation watches from below in bewilderment.



The Biden administration is working to lift the Iranian sanctions as it succumbs to the Islamic Republic's demands and strives to conclude a nuclear deal in the same very dangerous format as before.

Iran continues to inflame the Middle East and is now exploring ways to gain a firm foothold in Jordan, which would likely turn Israel’s eastern, longest and mostly peaceful border into a dangerous hotspot, unlike ever before.



The Biden administration continues to systematically obliterate the legacy of the Trump administration, as it gradually but determinedly restores the status of the Palestinian Authority, the generous funding it receives along with renewed influence on regional policy.



At the same time, the actions taken against Israel in the international court in The Hague are gaining momentum.



Arab terror is once again rearing its ugly head in Israel’s streets with Jews stoned, beaten and humiliated in the streets; security personnel are struck by Arabs but do not respond, Molotov cocktails, fireworks and gunshots have just become a daily occurrence in Israel, which finds itself under attack both at home and abroad.



State lands are being plundered by the Arabs with the willing help of the Europeans in Judea and Samaria and the Negev.



In addition, an economic crisis looms due to the corona crisis, from which numerous businesses have not yet recovered.



All of this should have spurred the leadership of the right to come together and immediately form a solid coalition to address all of these challenges and more.



However, as the Israeli Titanic continues to allow itself to drift directly into the path of massive icebergs, at a time when it needs a firm hand to confidently steer the rudder, we all watch in horror and amazement as the ship’s captains refuse to come to their senses.



These 65 Knesset seats could easily form a solid, ideological and values-driven government.



Gideon, Naftali, Bezalel and you too, Mr. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – you are all worthy leaders who have accomplished a great deal for our country. But there is still so much that needs to be done.



We are facing a time of emergency and at a time like this, leadership means getting your priorities right for the benefit of the nation and the state.



At this time, the entire nation expects and needs you to demonstrate responsibility and leadership that can isolate the background noises of personal feuds and disagreements, ignore the provocations and instigations of the media and join forces to unite for the future of us all.



At this time of emergency, you cannot leave the reins of leadership in the hands of the Arab Ra'am party or the far left, you cannot settle for a spineless government that zigzags between right and left.



The challenges of tomorrow are huge and necessitate unity among the ranks of the right-wing camp.



You have the strength and responsibility to make it happen!



Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar are co-chairs of the Sovereignty Movement.

