Swastika found on desk at Moravian College in Pennsylvania

Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has launched an investigation into anti-Semitic vandalism on campus.

In an April 16 message posted under Health Alerts, President Bryon Grigsby wrote that a swastika had been discovered drawn on a desk in the Priscilla Payne Hurd Academic Complex.

“Campus Police began their investigation into this despicable vandalism that same night and the Bias Response Intervention Team met yesterday to review the information shared. That investigation remains ongoing at this time,” he stated.

Spokesperson Michael Corr told The Morning Call newspaper on Wednesday that the investigation remains open.

Grigsby said that the university had allocated extra police officers to search classrooms, common areas and study rooms for vandalism and hate symbols. He noted that he found it troubling that the vandal behind the hateful graffiti may not be found.

Grigsby added, “We will not and do not tolerate bias and hateful behaviors and actions on our campus. We must work, everyday, on creating a more welcoming and inclusive campus for all members of our community.”