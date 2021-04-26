EU takes legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortages

The European Union announced Monday that it would be taking legal action against British coronavirus vaccine developer AstraZeneca over shortages of the vaccine.

EU commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides wrote on Twitter: “Our priority is to ensure Covid-19 vaccine deliveries take place to protect the health of European Union.”

“Every vaccine dose counts. Every vaccine dose saves lives,” she dais.

AstraZeneca had stated that the company would be unable to meet demand for its vaccine during the first and second quarters of 2021, slowing vaccination efforts in the 27-member EU, which has relied primarily on the AstraZeneca vaccine. The company will be able to deliver 70 million vaccine doses, less than half of the 180 million doses the EU countries had expected.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed AstraZeneca had failed to live up to its commitments. “AstraZeneca has unfortunately under-produced and under-delivered. And this painfully, of course, reduced the speed of the vaccination campaign.”